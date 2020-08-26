PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,056 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.09% of PROS worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 6.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in PROS by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in PROS by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PROS by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PROS by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PROS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on PROS from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PROS from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.30.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,625,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $89,260.00. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

PRO stock opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average is $38.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $63.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

