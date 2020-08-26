PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,944 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 91.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 48.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BofA Securities raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $22.81.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.30%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

