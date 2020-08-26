PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,232 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $91,338.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,736.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

HII opened at $158.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.42 and a 200 day moving average of $188.81. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.04. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $147.14 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($2.86). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.13.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

