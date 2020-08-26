PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,621 Shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,266,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,110,000 after acquiring an additional 581,951 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Catalent by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,108,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,298,000 after acquiring an additional 637,881 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,907,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,928,000 after acquiring an additional 55,970 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,955,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,478,000 after acquiring an additional 329,810 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Catalent by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,765,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,614,000 after acquiring an additional 262,205 shares during the period.

Shares of CTLT opened at $88.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.47 and its 200 day moving average is $67.70. Catalent Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $91.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTLT shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.13.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,162,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 8,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $607,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,149 shares of company stock worth $2,973,213 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

