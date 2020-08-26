PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 6,515 Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,515 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,332,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,767,000 after purchasing an additional 47,192 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Five Below by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $112.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 65.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.20. Five Below Inc has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $137.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.96.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.89 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $1,141,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,697.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total transaction of $10,333,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 475,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,148,604.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,677,806 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIVE. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $89.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $68.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.65.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

