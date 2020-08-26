PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 6,727 Shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,969 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,727 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 31.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after buying an additional 16,012 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Qualys by 58.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Qualys by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $107.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.38 and a 200-day moving average of $100.42. Qualys Inc has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $125.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. Qualys had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $122,784.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,941,856 over the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Qualys from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Qualys from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.86.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

