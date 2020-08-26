Polis Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. Polis has a total market capitalization of $7.97 million and $22,485.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polis has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00007106 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polis is polispay.org. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org.

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

