Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY) Plans $0.40 Dividend

Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share by the mining company on Friday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

POLY traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,952 ($25.51). 819,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.76. Polymetal International has a one year low of GBX 990.20 ($12.94) and a one year high of GBX 2,059 ($26.90). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,824.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,548.61.

In other news, insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira bought 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10) per share, with a total value of £5,038.80 ($6,584.08). Also, insider Vitaly Nesis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($19.60), for a total value of £150,000 ($196,001.57).

POLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,785 ($23.32) price target (up previously from GBX 1,600 ($20.91)) on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($24.04) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Panmure Gordon raised their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,226 ($16.02) to GBX 1,414 ($18.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Polymetal International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,667.38 ($21.79).

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

