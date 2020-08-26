Populous (PPT) Price Hits $0.41

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Populous has a market cap of $21.87 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous token can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00003578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, DragonEX and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Populous has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00133215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.48 or 0.01676756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00195110 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00153902 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Populous

Populous’ launch date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous.

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, LATOKEN, Binance, Kucoin, CoinExchange, Mercatox, DragonEX, HitBTC, OKEx and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

