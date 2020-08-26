Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.13

Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.13 and last traded at $46.15, with a volume of 495400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.48.

PCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Get Potlatchdeltic alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.82. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $181.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.89 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 10,041.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Potlatchdeltic during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 27.5% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.