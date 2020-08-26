PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) Shares Down 6.3%

PPDAI Group Inc – (NYSE:PPDF) traded down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.40. 1,890,177 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 2,167,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $713.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89.

PPDAI Group Company Profile (NYSE:PPDF)

PPDAI Group Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. The company offers standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors and institutional funding partners.

