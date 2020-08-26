PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,496 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,779,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PPL by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,981,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,077,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PPL by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,799,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456,351 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of PPL by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 21,135,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,625,000 after buying an additional 4,551,569 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,986,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,135,000 after acquiring an additional 741,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays downgraded PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.69.

NYSE:PPL opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. PPL Corp has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.35.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

