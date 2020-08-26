PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of PRA Health Sciences worth $8,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 14.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.6% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 12,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 17.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAH opened at $100.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.58. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $113.32.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $729.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.12 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.23.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CEO Colin Shannon sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $624,790.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,649.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $140,328.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,991.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,489 shares of company stock worth $976,228 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

