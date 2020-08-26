Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Holdings Lifted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,406,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,730 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 1.16% of Premier worth $48,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Premier by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Premier by 821.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Premier by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management grew its position in shares of Premier by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 213,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after buying an additional 40,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

PINC traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.43. The company had a trading volume of 23,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Premier Inc has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.64. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.23.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Premier had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. The company had revenue of $342.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Premier Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Premier from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

