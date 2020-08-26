Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) PT Lowered to $39.00

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PINC. Raymond James lowered their target price on Premier from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

PINC stock opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.64. Premier has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.60 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Premier by 177.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,477 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Premier by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,177,000 after buying an additional 827,300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Premier by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,404,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,407,000 after buying an additional 647,730 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Premier by 101.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 692,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,653,000 after acquiring an additional 349,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,643,000 after purchasing an additional 252,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

