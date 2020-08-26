PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.97

PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.97 and traded as high as $5.70. PRGX Global shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 10,371 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRGX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of PRGX Global from $7.25 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of PRGX Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $133.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.27.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. PRGX Global had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $39.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PRGX Global Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGX. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PRGX Global by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of PRGX Global by 60.0% in the first quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 299,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 112,239 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PRGX Global by 23.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of PRGX Global by 107.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PRGX Global by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 17,958 shares in the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRGX Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRGX)

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

