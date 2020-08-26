Primecoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,003.00 (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0448 or 0.00000391 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. Primecoin has a market cap of $1.48 million and $7,003.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 33,017,328 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

