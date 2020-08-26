Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 884,870 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,385,371 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 884,870 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.85% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $9,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 256,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 28,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 151,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDRX shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.03.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,376.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDRX opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.15.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

