Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 564,928 OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (NASDAQ:OCFT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (NASDAQ:OCFT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 564,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,316,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of OneConnect Financial Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCFT. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter valued at about $6,550,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter valued at about $483,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter valued at about $508,000.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

NASDAQ OCFT opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.22.

OneConnect Financial Technology Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. operates as a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.