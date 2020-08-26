Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 113,140 Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,004,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,140 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.66% of Glu Mobile worth $9,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Glu Mobile by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 508,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 177,766 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 39.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 316,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 89,800 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the second quarter worth $438,000. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in Glu Mobile by 156.4% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 53,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 32,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 6.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 103,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLUU opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.27, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.46 million. Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Chris Akhavan sold 399,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $4,009,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 399,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 28,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 465,625 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,153. Company insiders own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

GLUU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Glu Mobile in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $10.50 in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

