Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.09 Million Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Assurant worth $10,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 90.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 20.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 10.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on AIZ shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

AIZ opened at $122.85 on Wednesday. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $142.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.72 and a 200-day moving average of $109.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.66. Assurant had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

