Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,479 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,314 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.48% of Associated Banc worth $10,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASB. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1,336.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 54,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 19,133.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 135,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 26,724 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASB opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. Associated Banc Corp has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $448.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.82 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 21.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,873. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $100,960. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASB shares. Cfra lowered their price objective on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

