Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,336 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Principal Financial Group worth $17,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 36.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 30.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 34,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,924 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel Gelatt acquired 28,148 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.52 per share, for a total transaction of $999,816.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 187,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,668,560.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFG opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $58.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.26.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.