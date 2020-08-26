Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,914 Shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Lancaster Colony worth $9,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 30.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

LANC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lancaster Colony currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $169.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 1-year low of $114.55 and a 1-year high of $172.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

