Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s 9th Largest Position

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.5% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $27,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.06. 4,717,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,960,693. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.25. The stock has a market cap of $345.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $139.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 15,887 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $2,184,303.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,263.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,695 shares of company stock valued at $54,755,165 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

