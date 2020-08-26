Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,665 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $94,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 43.7% during the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 41.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $6,181,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,383 shares of company stock valued at $55,403,421 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,736,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,935,096. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $139.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.32. The company has a market cap of $344.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

