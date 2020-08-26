Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.20

Shares of Professional Diversity Network Inc (NASDAQ:IPDN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.20 and traded as low as $1.02. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 198,000 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Professional Diversity Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network Inc (NASDAQ:IPDN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.54% of Professional Diversity Network at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network, National Association of Professional Women, and Noble Voice Operations. It serves various cultural groups, such as women; Hispanic-Americans; African-Americans; Asian-Americans; disabled; military professionals; lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgenders; and students and graduates.

