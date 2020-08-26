Profile Utility Token (PUT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $18.00

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, LBank, Bit-Z and Coinnest. Profile Utility Token has a market cap of $85,189.77 and approximately $18.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Profile Utility Token alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00067970 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,516.52 or 1.00323779 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002687 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000868 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00167519 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put. Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Coinnest, Allcoin, LBank and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Profile Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Profile Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.