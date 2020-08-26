Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 997,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,994 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.14% of Prologis worth $93,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Prologis by 92.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 622.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Prologis by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.13.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $101.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,780,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,667. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.95. The company has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

