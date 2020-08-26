ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,973 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 7.31% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $46,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 464.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the first quarter worth $141,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Glovista Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 33.3% during the first quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the first quarter valued at $234,000.

Shares of RWM opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $59.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.96.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

