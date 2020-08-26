ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) Stock Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.03

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.03 and traded as high as $36.58. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $36.48, with a volume of 2,363,108 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.24.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,439,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $13,812,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 326,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 151.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 27,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 24,828 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.