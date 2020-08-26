ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Shares Up 5.5%

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.60 and last traded at $64.47. 231,017 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 302,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.12.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.59.

Get ProShares Ultra Technology alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology Company Profile (NYSEARCA:ROM)

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.