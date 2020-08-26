ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) Shares Down 2%

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) were down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.60 and last traded at $40.76. Approximately 760,480 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,425,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.59.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URTY. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the first quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the second quarter worth $1,293,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 178.6% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 57,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 36,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 161.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter.

