ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:BZQ) Shares Up 5.7%

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:BZQ)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.46 and last traded at $16.02. 576,240 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 548,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000.

