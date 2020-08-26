ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS) Trading Down 0.7%

ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS) shares were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $71.76 and last traded at $71.76. Approximately 2,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 5,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.27.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Yen in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort Yen by 749.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Yen in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

