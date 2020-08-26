Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,063,632 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 76,497 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.15% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $63,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.32.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.74. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $75.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $284.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.04 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.