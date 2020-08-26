Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.01

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and traded as high as $4.05. Proteome Sciences shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 28,790 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 million and a P/E ratio of -34.20.

Get Proteome Sciences alerts:

Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported GBX (0.17) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Proteome Sciences Company Profile (LON:PRM)

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers. It delivers content for personalized medicine in the areas of biomarker services, isobaric reagents, and biomarkers. The company designs, performs, and interprets high resolution proteomics studies to improve target discovery, validation, and mechanism of action studies; offers specialized services to enhance discovery and validation of mechanistic biomarkers in peripheral fluids; and provides a set of bioinformatics tools to enhance data integration, and select regulated features and map to biological processes.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Proteome Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteome Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.