Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,858,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,947,164 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Bank of America worth $234,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.7% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,076,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $4,233,000. Investment House LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 669.0% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 100,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 87,721 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 293.5% during the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 116,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 87,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Bank of America by 303.8% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 34,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 25,649 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.47.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.00. 56,997,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,954,469. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $225.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.57. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 13,584,301 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

