Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 833,958 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 932,846 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Target worth $100,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Target by 888.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 250.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 208.7% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 463 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,876,198.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $493,244.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,875,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,524 shares of company stock valued at $19,934,219. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.04. 99,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,893,730. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $156.10. The company has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.52.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

