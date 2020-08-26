Prudential Financial Inc. Has $63.08 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,379 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Zoetis worth $63,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.18. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $163.98.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $962,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,221.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $161,864.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,422 shares of company stock worth $3,832,012. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.