Prudential Financial Inc. Has $74.25 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,008,964 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 553,814 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Starbucks worth $74,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,738. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.65. 396,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,417,331. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $98.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.