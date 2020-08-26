Prudential Financial Inc. Has $92.85 Million Stock Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 386,145 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $92,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.8% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.8% during the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.92. 49,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,621. The company has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 88.46, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.34. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is 84.36%.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at $432,476.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $2,663,160 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

