Prudential Financial Inc. Has $97.70 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,394,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,222 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Philip Morris International worth $97,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 889.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.07.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.02. The company had a trading volume of 78,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,003. The company has a market capitalization of $124.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

