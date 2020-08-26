Prudential Financial Inc. Has $99.63 Million Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75,395 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of NextEra Energy worth $99,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 129.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.47.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $2.28 on Wednesday, reaching $279.03. 39,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,612. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $289.41. The stock has a market cap of $138.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.70.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 176 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $50,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,693 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,159 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

