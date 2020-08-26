Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 865,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 56,958 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.15% of Progressive worth $69,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Progressive by 160.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 10,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 24.3% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 27,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,436,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,295,000 after buying an additional 149,991 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 18.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,162,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,096,000 after buying an additional 177,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 122.6% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 343,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 188,977 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGR traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.62. The company had a trading volume of 40,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,554. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.42. The company has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.54. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. Progressive’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 11,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,048,453.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 129,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,374,953.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $252,527.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,823 shares of company stock worth $3,772,381. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGR. ValuEngine cut shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Benchmark cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.62.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

