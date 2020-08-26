Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,550 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Equinix worth $99,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,631,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,370,000 after buying an additional 143,432 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 8.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,713,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,389,000 after purchasing an additional 134,725 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Equinix by 8.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,860,000 after purchasing an additional 117,753 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 20.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,896,000 after purchasing an additional 206,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 4.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,177,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,609,000 after purchasing an additional 45,971 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $776.87. 7,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,866. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $805.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $755.42 and a 200-day moving average of $677.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($3.88). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Equinix from $707.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Equinix from $760.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Equinix from $730.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Equinix from $704.00 to $782.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $780.52.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.45, for a total value of $767,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at $24,100,232.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.87, for a total transaction of $174,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,473,911.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,310 shares of company stock worth $3,894,557 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

