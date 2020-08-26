Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,479 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $137,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $345.49. 4,003,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,382,579. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $345.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $328.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.34.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.