Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,332,251 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,175,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,332,251 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of American International Group worth $67,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American International Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,949,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,106 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in American International Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,492,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $670,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,178 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in American International Group by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,086,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,350 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,452,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $513,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,036,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,234,000 after acquiring an additional 136,006 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.22. The company had a trading volume of 143,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,962,057. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44. American International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $58.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. TheStreet cut shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

