Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 184,927 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,164,748 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 184,927 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.8% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Facebook worth $945,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Facebook by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 1,563 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,139,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC increased their target price on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.42.

Shares of FB stock traded up $20.02 on Wednesday, reaching $300.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,630,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,984,452. The stock has a market cap of $773.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.91.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,828 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.65, for a total transaction of $3,177,592.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,237.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,392 shares of company stock worth $8,030,987. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

