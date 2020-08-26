Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 331,845 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,407,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 331,845 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.32% of Phillips 66 worth $101,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 52.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 59.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 179.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 74.4% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.63. 60,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,226. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of -22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $70,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $325,600. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.53.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

